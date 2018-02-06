Grey Jason Wu RTW Fall 2018

To mark the first official day of New York Fashion Week Men’s, WWD sat down with designers to talk about the influences behind their spring 2018 collections. “We were inspired by the traditional yet controversial English fox hunt. We considered the strict rules of clothing etiquette when building the collection into three distinct and competing teams. It’s a bit slight of hand as our interpretation of the word: a fox is a man who is handsome, chic and a distinctive dandy. Therefore the hunt is for the best dressed fox or team. The spectators, editors, influencers and photographers actually become the hunter with the intention of nailing that killer shot,” said Matteo Maniatty, the creative director and cofounder of @descendantofthieves – who is showing today. See more on WWD.com. #wwdfashion #nyfw