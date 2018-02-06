Grey Jason Wu RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
Whether a mood amplifier or a matter of convenience, Jason Wu held a preview of his Grey Jason Wu collection at his Tribeca apartment, which underscored the line’s positioning as the off-duty complement to his main collection. “It’s really about her more casual, weekend wardrobe,” he said, noting that the silhouettes are much less body-conscious than the main collection, though the principles of femininity and polish carry through both. Rich, unusual colors were the defining trait of the spring lineup, which included Matisse-inspired mixed florals on gentle silk dresses with flutter sleeves and asymmetrical hems, a vibrant green shirt dress with a wrap accent at the detail, and a chunky fuchsia sweater worn over brown pleated trousers. Yet for all the vibrant pops of color, there were a fair amount of reliable neutrals, such as a khaki fisherman’s vest and a black sweater over a navy and black printed skirt.