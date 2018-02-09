Halston Heritage RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Creative Director Marie Mazelis showed a sportier attitude for fall. Influenced by the artwork of Markus Schinwald and Ivan Sikic, the collection toyed with linear lines and a relationship with light. Mixed with the brand’s perennial mood of “lazy sexy,” the sport influence was a reflection of the more casual attitude with which women are dressing now. “I really feel like we don’t have seasons anymore,” Mazelis noted at a preview. The clothes “are really cozy and you can wear [them] year-round anywhere in the world.”

She brought a luxurious quality to the sport-inflected pieces — monochromatic taping down a hooded jumpsuit, joggers elevated with satin, even an easy red coatdress that was belted in the look book but looked just as great without. Drawstring details around the waist of a men’s wear-inspired wool coat took a cue from a vintage windbreaker Mazelis found; it also informed the leather piping along a faux fur-accented coat. Elsewhere, light-catching fringe and a sultry blue velvet slipdress brought in the shine.