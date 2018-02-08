Haus Alkire RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Trends and merchandising are definitely not given great consideration at Haus Alkire.

Uniqueness and beauty definitely play a much more relevant role for designers Julie and Jason Alkire, who presented a pretty fall collection at the chic Roll & Hill showroom on Mercer Street.

This season, the duo was influenced by Carl Ethan Akeley, the father of modern taxidermy, who was also a skilled sculptor and photographer, and whose works are on display in prestigious museums including Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History.

Akeley’s works not only influenced the charming prints of wild animals, hand-sketched by Jason Alkire, which popped up on a fluid hot pink blouse matched with a shiny leather skirt, but also informed the sculptural approach of the collection.

Meticulous draping, cuts and stitching injected an unexpected, 3-D twist to the clothes, which ranged from a covetable washed and textured silk dress splashed with a print of a wintery nature scene to a plissé raw cut top with a frilled collar layered under a chic, relaxed pinstriped suit.

The great research on fabrics, such as the metallic ribbed silk crafted for an elegant revisit of a pajama set, and the edgy yet effortless silhouettes gave this collection an outstanding X factor.