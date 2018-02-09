Hellessy RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The maximalist Hollywood Regency style of Tony Duquette, creator of bold movie sets, costumes and jewelry, inspired the lively, optimistic mood of Sylvie Millstein’s fall collection.

Bright jewel tones, including ruby red, malachite green, yellow topaz and pink agate, combined with rich, tactile textures enhanced the strong attitude of the fluid designs, which exuded high-end opulence.

Cutout details, ruffles, floral appliqués and slits contributed to the flamboyance of asymmetric tops, cropped pants embellished with cascading ribbon tapes and one-shoulder draped frocks.

Eye-catching volumes were obtained, for example, via the voluminous sleeves of a plaid top and the hyper-feminine ruffles of an asymmetric skirt paired with a glossy bomber infused with a sporty feel.

Millstein definitely took risks this season by indulging in the “more is more” philosophy. If this collection was definitely not for everyone, the draped evening styles decorated by tonal fringe, which closed the show, might be a go-to choice for every woman dreaming about an ideal red carpet moment.