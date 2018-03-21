J Brand RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
- Collection
J Brand’s fall lineup was divided into three categories: Super Evening, Super Fashion and Super Color. All of it was super Nineties, putting it super on trend. There were sheer organza “jean” jacket tops and blazers and organza details on jeans, an oversize crushed velvet jacket and pants, and a minimalist ribbed cashmere slipdress. As for the actual jeans, they came high-waisted and skinny with button flies and pockets, in holographic silver and a style that zipped up the front of the leg from ankle to waist. To play up the brand’s Los Angeles roots, the look book was shot at Chateau Marmont on Jacquelyn Jablonski, styled with combat boots to emphasize the Nineties-ness of it all.