Jason Wu RTW Spring 2018

Jason Wu’s venue at the Fulton Market Building was set with an arresting display of huge, square concrete urns filled with flowers designed by the Brooklyn-based Putnam & Putnam. The glorious arrangements foreshadowed the fanciful floral component of Wu’s show, while serving another purpose as well. Designed in casual explosions of color and texture, they made indirect reference to Wu’s primary vision for spring. “It’s going to be all-American sportswear,” he said before his show. “There’s quite a lot of sensuality and sexiness — very feminine — but a bit more casual for sure.”

The notion of going casual is relative. For some, it means trying to impose street attitude on a luxury lineup, a path not open to Wu. “That has never really been my thing,” he said. “I can’t try to be something I’m not.”

What is his thing: chic, polished, pretty, delivered in an attractive lineup for spring, focusing on some essential elements of sportswear, primarily separates and shirtings. He dolled them up by rendering snappy pieces in pastel colors, or adding body-con elements, whether via the curvaceous silhouette of a gray jacket and side-slit skirt or a polite show of skin, as in a trapeze tunic, gently gathered at the neck in front and open in back, worn over lean pants.

Yet Wu is an ardent champion of glamour, and he still loves a dress. Here he showed plenty of gems, relaxing the line without lessening the steam. He did so by cutting, twisting and draping, mixing fabrics here, baring a sliver — or more — of skin there. Along the way, he discovered a new passion — jersey. As for the floral motif, the hothouse pattern featured blooms and fruits from the notes of Wu’s fragrance. “It’s been my world for the last year,” he said of his immersion in the world of fragrance that led to the launch of his namesake first scent in August. “The print is a tribute to that journey.”