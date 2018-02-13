Jeffrey Dodd RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
The work of Italian artist Paolo Scheggi and the neon lights of Italian discotecas influenced Jeffrey Dodd’s colorful collection of ready-to-wear and shoe offerings. Dodd’s take on relaxed and refined eveningwear referenced the artist’s work though layering, like sheer black overlays on a white tank tunic and shorter tank dress. The club look manifested itself via psychedelic marbled evening dresses and tops, done in both sequins and silk. New for the season was Dodd’s custom hardware adornments fastened on the zipper of a sleek, black leather jacket or the belt of a tailored coat. Dodd also continued to expand into elevated denim, like a black denim jacket or sleek black jeans. Dodd’s expanded shoe offering ranged from sharp-pointed metallic bootie to fur adorned white pumps.