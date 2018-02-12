Ji Oh RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Ji Oh has fueled her still very emerging brand on a few staples — chicly unbalanced takes on men’s shirts, tapered black pants and great knits with a proportion or neckline exaggerated here and there. The look falls somewhere between informal but not too casual. As a current member of the CFDA Fashion Incubator, Oh is working on developing and experimenting, and to that end, took a trip to St. Petersburg, Russia, to see what inspires the young fashion scene there. “I went to this antique street full of small stalls and all they had were these activewear fleece pieces, like Nike and Fila, which is what Gosha [Rubchinskiy] does,” she said. She wanted to try sport and streetwear her way, working sweatshirts in off-kilter, deconstructed cuts similar to her shirting. Red and baby blue sweatshirts were printed with Millennial-friendly words — “Stooooop,” “Approachable” and “Darling.” The results were more refined than raw street and made for a slightly more adult taken on sport street style. It’s good to flex one’s design muscles and try new things, but Oh’s shirts, pants — tapered with a higher waist and shirt-sleeve belt — leather skirts and fur cuffs and hats — felt the most authentic.