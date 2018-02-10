Jill Stuart RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Beauty

For her fall collection, Jill Stuart celebrated female empowerment and liberation with clothes inspired not only by today’s movement but also by the Chelsea Girls Movement in London. She choreographed vignettes of (very glammed up and playful) models, playing specific characters in real life scenarios for her presentation at the National Arts Club in Gramercy Park. “She’s supposed to be speaking to her old boyfriend, drinking champagne and sobbing over the conversation,” Stuart mused of a model in an athletic light blue floral printed jumpsuit sitting across the way.

The setting couldn’t have been more tasteful. In each of the club’s rooms, there were models clad in rich velvet, satin and brocade attire playing chess, sharing tarot cards or enjoying tea and cookies while listening to another model singing and playing piano just a room away.

With insistence from Victoria Bartlett, who styled the show, Stuart infused more color into her lineup. A satin color-blocked dress with wide kimono sleeves worn over a lilac turtleneck and velvet color-blocked skirt made for great jewel toned results. The collection was sophisticated and fun: Sequins were combined with lace, cummerbund corsets were aplenty and patent leather provided a diverting dose of shine.