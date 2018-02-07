Jonathan Cohen RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Each season, Jonathan Cohen manages to increase his sales and add new stockists, most recently Dover Street Market. Chalk that up to his best-selling slash skirt, which this season comes in a playful dress iteration, his push to make eveningwear more modern and his expansion into daywear categories such as shirting and hand-knits. His designs toe a quirky-refined balance, so even staples like shirting are tweaked to feel special.

Cohen continued that theme of elegant subversion for fall, referencing “Grey Gardens” with a mash-up of color, texture and mixed floral prints, which he created with flowers he dried up under his desk and collaged together. There were 18 dress silhouettes in a total of 24 patterns, all with the transitional capacity of day to evening.

Silhouettes were noticeably seasonless. Ruched tops with jeweled collars added a playful pop under cocktail dresses with painted rosebuds; semi-sheer shirting layered easily under fil coupe gowns with bouquet-like clusters. The slash-skirt dress was the most novel, attached to either an untucked shirt or a cropped T-shirt for a carefree effect. Crafty elements included contrast quilting on dresses and ribbon-tie jackets, interchangeable buttons and hand-knits with flower stitches that took nearly 80 hours to make.