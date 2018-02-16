Josie Natori RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

The Josie Natori woman is definitely one who likes to dress up, who appreciates elegant silhouettes and rich fabrics. But during an appointment at her Midtown showroom, Josie Natori acknowledged that women’s lifestyles are quickly changing and fashion brands are being asked to evolve with their customers and the world around them.

For this reason, the designer injected a new, more casual touch into her fall lineup while remaining true to her signature aesthetic. For example, she developed a new range of knits, including a lightweight turtleneck sweater embellished with feathers at the cuffs, and tops, such as an embroidered T-shirt and velvet long-sleeve styles, that were also easy to integrate into the most glamorous of wardrobes.

Inspired by the Japanese-influenced movements, such as Art Deco in France in the Twenties and Thirties, Natori developed vibrant jacquard fabrics injected with a charming Asian sophistication. They were crafted in a range of pieces, from a beautifully constructed asymmetric skirt to a structured cocktail dress. Delicate flowers were embroidered on a fluid cady coat matched with high-waisted pleated pants, as well as on a slit skirt infused with a military, utilitarian feel.

Images of botanic elements and peacocks were combined in the precious brocade of a hyper-feminine asymmetric dress with a maxi couture-like detail at the shoulder, while the silhouette of a multicolored peacock stood out on the back of an embroidered satin bomber.