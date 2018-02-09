Juicy Couture RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Jamie Mizrahi, the Hollywood stylist who was appointed creative director for Juicy Couture in August, is on her second collection for the brand. Even though all of the hallmarks of Juicy are trending at the moment — the leisure tracksuits, velour and rhinestone embellishments that were pervasive during the Aughts — Mizrahi said she wanted to look at the brand through a different set of decades. She opted for the late Seventies and the early Eighties and presented a collection that extended Juicy’s footprint beyond the tracksuit.

Mizrahi, who is well-versed in red-carpet dressing, doubled down on eveningwear. The best from that bunch were the most pared-down looks, such as the black leather shirtdress with a pintucked bodice, a pink sequined turtleneck jumpsuit, and a sheer, floor-length raspberry gown with silver floral embellishments. She associated these pieces with Juicy by giving them a signature “J” zipper pull. The strongest pieces were the most casual ones that felt closest to Juicy’s heritage. One could imagine her clients going gaga for the fleece half-zips, the chevron tracksuits, the bodysuits and the matching tie-dye hoodie and pant sets. The floor grazing faux-fur coats were also a highlight — they felt sumptuous, but fun. The show ended with a procession of tracksuits that were made from a multitude of materials: leather, organza, sequins and fleece.

A few of the looks came across as too busy or too styled, but if Mizrahi’s goal was to show all of the new places Juicy can go, she achieved it.