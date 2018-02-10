Kate Spade New York RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
Deborah Lloyd, Kate Spade’s chief creative officer for the last 10 years, wasn’t present for her last collection for the brand before incoming creative chief Nicola Glass takes over. Nevertheless, Lloyd didn’t phone in the lineup. She went out on a high note with a collection informed by the American heartland — a bit of Nashville, a bit of prairie and a lot of sophisticated modern woman who doesn’t want to look like she’s from Nashville or the prairie. A white eyelet blouse over a black turtleneck, minimal denim midiskirt and burgundy boots with a Western attitude was quite nice. A black tailored coat with white floral embroidery on the lapel was crafty and refined. And the faux furs and skins — a black jacket and a cow-print faux pony jacket — paired with jeans embodied classic, comfortable style.