  View Gallery — 24   Photos



With the state of NYFW in a bit of transition, Kimora Lee Simmons decided to change up her fall collection strategy. In place of a runway show, Simmons debuted a lookbook video that her brand believes will have a longer life beyond NYFW. The video includes looks from her fall collection, Party of One, with multiple models strutting down a motion graphic runway (the video was fully shot on a green screen) or twirling around, giving movement to her pieces.

As for the fashion featured, Simmons leaned more evening, with a palette of jewel-toned purples, pinks and navies, along with black and white. The collection held a variety of her classic fit-and-flare dresses, accompanied by a few fun, alternative looks, like a belted tuxedo jumpsuit, trousers that were brushed with the jewel tones down one leg, or a sequined cropped bolo jacket. Out of the dresses, a black number with fringed flutter sleeves and black and white lace panels along the back and sides were the most unique.

Kimora Lee Simmons RTW Fall 2018

24 Photos 

load comments