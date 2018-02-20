Kimora Lee Simmons RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

With the state of NYFW in a bit of transition, Kimora Lee Simmons decided to change up her fall collection strategy. In place of a runway show, Simmons debuted a lookbook video that her brand believes will have a longer life beyond NYFW. The video includes looks from her fall collection, Party of One, with multiple models strutting down a motion graphic runway (the video was fully shot on a green screen) or twirling around, giving movement to her pieces.

As for the fashion featured, Simmons leaned more evening, with a palette of jewel-toned purples, pinks and navies, along with black and white. The collection held a variety of her classic fit-and-flare dresses, accompanied by a few fun, alternative looks, like a belted tuxedo jumpsuit, trousers that were brushed with the jewel tones down one leg, or a sequined cropped bolo jacket. Out of the dresses, a black number with fringed flutter sleeves and black and white lace panels along the back and sides were the most unique.