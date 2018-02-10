Kuho RTW Fall 2018

“I was fearless and I still am. When we started, there were 30 brands doing what we did, but we’re the last man standing. I took risks and that’s what great fashion is all about,” said Sean Combs on the 20th anniversary of the @seanjohn line. From his velour tracksuits and color-blocking sweatshirts, which first debuted in the ‘90s, to the elevated embossed leather jackets and sharp suits, @diddy has done it all. Read our full interview with Combs to see what he said about his first mentor in the fashion industry, what’s next for the brand and more, go to WWD.com. Link in bio. #wwdnews #wwdfashion (📷: @shayanhathaway)