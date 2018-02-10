Kuho RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
For fall, the design collective of Kuho, Samsung’s C&T Fashion Group label, designed a line of appealing staples with super clean, minimalist lines. The fabrics, all of which were produced in the company’s own textile mill in South Korea, were luxurious to the touch but with an advanced contemporary price tag. From a dark gray padded vest to an ivory jacket with fur pockets or cashmere blend tailored coats, outerwear was especially strong. Elsewhere, knits were layered with a few plaid jackets and microsequined dresses. The collection was a great example of what consumers realistically want to wear during the colder months.