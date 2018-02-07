Lafayette 148 New York RTW Fall 2018

Creative director Emily Smith’s push to cater to a younger audience for fall was clear. There was a bigger embrace of pattern play and loosely cut silhouettes. Leopard-print calf hair adorned a tailored denim jacket and was also cut into a fully fashioned coat, snakeskin accented the cuffs of a sleek robe coat, and head-to-toe knit dressing was recommended for polished, unfussy office-to-dinner fare. If there was one piece sure to attract a Millennial, it would be the leopard-print bomber jacket.

“Our big message as a brand as we evolve is there’s not always a formula for how people dress,” Smith said. “We have to have fun with it, so I really want customers to be comfortable mixing and matching and playing with it.”

Smith looked to the midcentury interior of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and its eclectic mix of tartan plaids, Moroccan rugs and graphic stripes for color and print inspiration. She blended patterns for her own take on newness — offering a cotton striped shirtdress in a winter palette of green and red, a windowpane coat with no side seams, and reversible double-print dresses ideal for travel. Items friendlier for yearlong wear included a pair of covetable wide-leg trousers, soft chenille sweaters and tie-print blouses.