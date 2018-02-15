Lela Rose RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Along with many other designers this season, Lela Rose experimented with a different presentation format for fall. For press, she previewed the collection during the look book shoot. To the world, she harnessed the power of social media and teased one look per hour over 10 hours styled on 10 of her favorite influencers. The reaction has been positive and has also given people an understanding of how the clothes live in real-world settings.

She injected a Forties and Fifties vibe into the lineup with nipped waists, peplum shapes and a polished sense of boudoir. It’s no secret Rose is an entertainer. Her clothes live the same life, lending themselves to a social life of dinner parties, fund-raisers and less formal gatherings. But even with their sense of decorum, there’s an equal balance of ease appropriate for day. A lace top was pure bedroom sensuality, yet paired with trousers and a playful half-skirt peplum, it worked for the office. Checkered dresses with delicate lace trimming gave the appearance of slips peeking out for a similar sense of allure. A floral trenchcoat-dress hybrid held great versatility. “It’s always about being comfortable and looking beautiful,” Rose said.

She has also become somewhat of a champion for twinsets and cocktail suiting. There was great variety for fall, including a bright blue suit with the drama of a cinched waist or a bright red sleeveless jacket with a similar structure. Anchoring the tailored offerings was a beautifully cut coatdress made from a sequin-speckled tweed that took over a year and a half to develop. Rose herself wore it to a dinner for the influencers and Kirakira-ed the night away.