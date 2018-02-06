Lisa Perry RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

For the fall 2018 season, Lisa Perry designed a vibrant and happy collection around circles and dots. To her, a dot, or circle, is seemingly the perfect shape; while the design has always been sprinkled throughout her previous collections, they proved to be the major point of her latest.

“My first collection in 2007 was inspired by a piece of art I created which was a series of 10 round canvases arranged in a color spectrum. Following the 10th anniversary of my brand, I felt this dot collection for fall was a natural follow-up,” she said.

On the more casual side, there were printed crepe dresses with Perry’s signature circle pockets or primary colored sweaters and trousers with orange, red, blue and pink dot snap details. Long black dresses with large circles, a strapless with multicolored or long sleeves with white, felt modern. The pattern wasn’t overkill, though, appearing appropriately on a flirty cropped blouse or on fox and rabbit fur coats. After 10 years, Perry continues to serve up her Sixties fashion with a cheery spin.