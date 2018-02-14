M Missoni RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The colorful, dynamic vibe of Harlem in the Seventies served as major inspiration for M Missoni’s fall collection.

The bold patterns resembled fragment of tiles combined with an explosion of geometric shapes that were printed on lightweight silk blouses, as well as rendered as jacquard motifs on the knitted range, including sleeveless tops matched with coordinated flared, below-the-knee skirts.

Silhouettes were uncomplicated and wearable with roomy suits worked in micro and macro plaid patterns and cool knitted outerwear pieces worked in multicolored leopard patterns and embellished with wool shearling details.

The roomy shapes of the chubby faux fur coats were balanced by the fluid, straight lines of the long frocks, including a Lurex style featuring a plunging V-neck and a coordinated belt to wrap around the waist.