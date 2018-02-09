Mara Hoffman RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

“We’re working off our strengths and expanding on those,” Mara Hoffman explained during her fall collection appointment; she was referring to her brand’s commitment to the use of sustainable fabrics and shifting their uses for seasonality. “We’re not a hyperly trend-driven brand; we’re a brand that we want people to depend on and know they’re going to get really special pieces,” Hoffman said. “But they understand what the brand stands for and can trust the fabrics we use.” From alpaca knitwear dresses or hemp denim pants (a new interpretation of the fiber for the season) to a dusty red Tencel dress that shined like silk, the organic fabrics proved strong.

While Hoffman’s silhouettes typically lean soft, there were great moments of masculine and boxy tailoring. For instance, a houndstooth suit set or oversized, fuchsia corduroy blazer. Strength also came in outerwear, with graphic pops of color, like a reversible quilted check jacket or a half-black-and-white, half-multicolor-blocked coat. Hoffman also added a personal touch by shooting the entire collection herself, a first for the look book, on film in the desert.