Amid the New York Fashion Week noise and state of flux, Marissa Webb understands the value in authenticity and delivering a consistent message. She’s more inclined to have honest conversations with customers over social media rather than putting on a show that doesn’t translate into sales. Her customers value the openness — often suggesting restaurants and asking for fashion advice — no doubt gravitating towards her brand of feminine-inflected men’s wear, too.

Her fall range began with a sketch of a rugby-inspired top fashioned in lace. It was the first idea out and last piece finished, and representing the brand’s ethos best. Mannish in shape yet delicate in its sheerness, it paved the way for other twists on Ivy League fashion. Sporty stripes, topcoats, corduroy pants and collegiate lettering with Seventies brooches made ample appearances. A great pair of jeans featured a sporty stripe made by ripping off the tape after an acid wash. Being Webb, there was a fair amount of floral and updated military. There were a couple of great jackets — one with a single sleeve, the other accented with faux fur. For girls on the move, these were great options to look put together and comfortable. “I love that our customer wants to try new things,” Webb said at a preview. “She’s unique. She’s not coming to us for classics.”