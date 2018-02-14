Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Masculine and feminine. Strong and soft. The play on opposites is definitely not something new for the fashion industry. And Maryam Nassir Zadeh managed to show her own personal take on the contrast between apparently conflicting forces.

The designer fused mannish and more gentle silhouettes, heavy and lightweight fabrications, urban and rustic influences, as well as bright and subdued tones in a lineup, which, even if it didn’t look so cohesive, actually offered a number of pretty options for independent women looking for unique things.

For example, utilitarian pockets appeared on a fluid velvet dress, worked in a charming light blue tone and cinched at the waist with a corset belt, and a textured, wrinkled silk two-tone frock with a maxi ruffle was layered over slim sartorial pants. Corduroy was unexpectedly crafted for another hyper feminine dress with an elasticized waist, sculpted round shoulders and contrasting piping, while a midi skirt, paired with a silk top embellished by draped long sleeves, came in a wool micro plaid suiting fabric.