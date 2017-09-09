Milly RTW Spring 2018

Michelle Smith’s spring presentation, which she dubbed “Wildflower,” was a beautiful ode to femininity in all its forms. “This is about us loving ourselves as women and owning our sexuality and taking that time to really know and love ourselves, and I express that through what I create,” said Smith at her new SoHo pop-up shop. The space was transformed into a beautiful floral extravaganza with a dome installation featuring the collection’s floaty floral silk gazaar numbers. “I wanted it to be an experience for the guest — and hopefully have them have an emotional reaction to it,” she added. Fashionwise, she played a lot with folds, cascading and pleating that expanded and contracted, which, she explained, were all elements that express femininity and womanhood.

But not everything was ethereal and airy — actually, the bulk of the collection was daywear in natural fibers such as cotton and linens. For instance, flirtatious tops with lacing details and ruffles featured raw edges (“very modern,” Smith said), while slinky body-con knits revealed the shoulders and flounced here and there in subtle ruffles.