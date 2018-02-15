Monique Lhuillier RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Elegant eveningwear is Monique Lhuillier’s bread and butter. Even if her pretty fall collection was still filled with the traffic-stopping gowns she is known for, this time the designer said she wanted to introduce a new sense of ease in her offering.

Linear silhouettes gave a sense of discreet sophistication to a velvet gown with a tulle insert at the neck and to a satin style, worked in a jewel tone of blue, embellished with a delicate sequined bow at the collar. Macro polka dots injected a lively touch into a draped top worn with sleek black pants, a sculpted cocktail dress was splashed with a lovely abstract floral pattern and the sparkle of a ruffled allover sequined silver dress was softened by a classic velvet cape layered over it.

At the same time, Lhuillier didn’t disappoint the fans of her gowns, which were presented in several variations, spanning from a red number that looked like a soft cloud of organza to a strapless Old Hollywood-inspired style worked in a fresh aqua green tone.