Nanushka RTW Fall 2018

After gaining momentum over the past few years — you’d likely recognize her Instagram-famous puffy, quilted jackets among this season’s street style stars — designer Sandra Sandor decided it was time to present her line, Nanushka, at New York Fashion Week. Over the past few years, Sandor has been establishing her nomadic line around the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures and the melting pot of aesthetics that made up her Hungarian roots.

There was a white croc-embossed faux leather dungarees (a nod to post-Soviet, Nineties Berlin), a wrap bustier top in jacquard (a take on Turkish tapestry), and a Parisian-inspired polka dot printed dress. Meanwhile, a creamy white silk rose jacquard tank and cropped pant made for a very pretty references to the Far East. Colorful knits, faux leather fanny packs and new pointy-toed boots and mules, and a great, light-washed gray/brown denim, in pants and wrap dresses, were layered throughout. And there were red and white croc-embossed versions of the puffy coat. The pretty lineup had a simplistic harmony; overall it was a solid offering of lighter fall attire.