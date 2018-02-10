Nicole Miller RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Collection

Nicole Miller decided to not stick to a specific theme this season. During a backstage interview before the show, the designer said she wanted to create a collection reflecting what real girls wear every day. This search for realism, which is certainly influenced by the huge impact of street style on contemporary fashion, led to in mixed results on the catwalk. The combination of masculine and feminine references played a pivotal role in the lineup, which featured a wide range of sartorial elements mixed with military and romantic details.

For example, a wool suit was splashed with a camouflage pattern, which was also reworked in an artsy, abstract version on a hoodie worn with a leather miniskirt. An orange quilted parka was injected with a utilitarian feel, while a biker leather jacket was embellished with metallic eagles, which also punctuated an asymmetric silk dress. Ranging from grungy and androgynous to urban and contemporary, the collection was a tad confusing with an overabundance of motifs.

A more lively attitude emerged when Miller kept things simple and feminine. A fluid blouse paired with coordinated silk pants, both worked in a romantic floral pattern, as well as a handkerchief dress combining botanical prints with a graphic geographic map, were just lovely, chic and nicely uncomplicated.