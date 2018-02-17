Nili Lotan RTW Fall 2018

Nili Lotan is a designer who constantly references not only rock ‘n’ roll as inspiration but designs collections based on pieces she’s craving; she also constantly churns out collections that feel fresh. Case in point: her fall 2018 collection.

Lotan designs for the woman who’s self-assured and confident, and truly feels empowered in her clothing. Wearing just a caramel-colored turtleneck with brown wide-leg leather trousers, Lotan’s look book model, Jamie Bochert, channeled this to a T. The leather trousers were a result of one of the pieces Lotan was looking to add to her personal wardrobe, and proved to be a strong point, offered also in black. Jackets were also key, ranging from cropped or long faux-fur leopard print coats to a super sleek leather trench to a plaid duster. Unlike previous collections, no camo was in sight; instead, it was replaced by lamé blouses, a romantic velvet dress and chunky knits. As always, the look was effortlessly cool.