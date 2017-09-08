Norma Kamali RTW Spring 2018

Authenticity is the word that Norma Kamali used to sum up her approach to spring. The designer, who actually shot the look book for the collection with her own iPhone, delivered a mature lineup focused on high-quality, timeless, easy-care staples all injected with her iconic urban-sleek style. Her signature terrycloth fabric was crafted into a versatile — and comfortable — deconstructed coat, while denim was cut into a range of pieces, including five-pocket pants and a workwear-inspired jumpsuit — all embellished with star-shaped studs. Functional and flattering bodysuits were designed to be worn with mermaid maxiskirts; jersey frocks revealed hyperfeminine draping. An animal-rights activist, Kamali also put the focus on the beauty of wildlife by decorating a series of cotton poplin separates and frocks, including a chic flared shirtdress, with the image of a zebra.