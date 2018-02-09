Pamella Roland RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The opening looks at Pamella Roland’s fall runway displayed a clean, modernist hand not typically associated with the designer’s high-glam clientele. The floor-grazing cashmere coats had a calm simplicity that had broad appeal across age and style; the fur collar on the opening look had just the right amount of opulence. Backstage before the show, Roland said it’s much more her style.

Roland’s customer, however, also wants glamour and excess. And the designer delivered that as well. Jewel-toned gowns took their color story from a water tour in Prague, where she viewed the skyline from a different perspective. Inflections of gold from the interiors of those buildings lent an air of royalty to ballgowns; it was great fodder for gowns of fancy. A standout here included a fully beaded number with feathered cape.

Pieces that aimed younger felt the freshest. A couple of streamlined gowns in black-and-white featured undone button detailing along the sleeves that revealed tasteful hints of skin. A strapless red gown balanced simplicity and seduction, while an embroidered sheer corset under a tailored coat was a great way to introduce her customers to modest styling. If Roland wants to inject more of her personal minimalist inclinations into her brand, she should go for it. She’s got a loyal following that invests as much in her as they do the clothes.