PH5 RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
- Collection
Wei Lin and Mijia Zhang’s fall collection of colorful knits with a charming retro Space Age inflection seemed like it deserved an up-close look, which was probably the idea behind showing tableau style at Samsung 837. Unfortunately, the setup became a claustrophobic bottleneck that wasn’t conducive to much more than dodging bodies and cameras. It’s a shame because Lin and Zhang put great effort into the casting to underscore the collection’s independent women of art and science angle, having Nowell Boardman, pediatric NICU nurse at Georgetown Hospital, sculptor Dina Satti, De’Ara Balenger of the Hillary Clinton campaign and two women from Girls Who Code model the clothes. If the message was obscured by the crowd, the collection is worth a second look in photos.