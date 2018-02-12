Prabal Gurung RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Singapore, Nepal, New Delhi, Melbourne, London and then New York. This is not the itinerary of an imaginative exciting trip around the world, but the actual stops of that adventurous journey which Prabal Gurung can call life.

The designer’s rich international background with the diverse influences of the multiple countries where he has lived all translated into his beautiful fall collection.

Gurung masterfully managed to create a bridge between the Eastern and the Western worlds by blending different cultural references together into a charming lineup, which was extremely feminine and glamorous yet unfussy at the same time.

Great artisanal craftsmanship stood out on the catwalk, where lightweight asymmetric skirts featuring draped sarong overlays and more linear styles jazzed up by allover sequined and beaded patterns were matched with covetable cozy sweaters combining different techniques, including cable knitting, jacquard and needle punching. They were worked in delicate tonal scales of pink and blue, which contrasted with the bright red hue of a chic knitted turtleneck dress embellished with a cloud of feathers.

Mongolian shearling was paired with quilted wool twill on an elongated vest that combined a functional look with extreme sophistication. The same attitude was infused in an elevated windbreaker matching sport-inspired colorblocking with an exquisite feather decoration.

A timeless, hyper elegant attitude was infused in the closing evening dresses, which spanned from an asymmetric sequined purple gown with a sensual slit to a more discreet blue velvet cape design unexpectedly decorated with a casual drawstring.

What a sweet way to end a working — and rainy — weekend!