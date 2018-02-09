Galleries

Rag & Bone’s fall lineup brought back details from its origins: men’s tailoring and military-inspired touches were combined with the brand’s “iconic Englishness” in the women’s wear. Men’s wear-inspired silhouettes were abundant, like a check-print blazer shirt paired with an unlined, tailored utility jacket and the brand’s latest women’s sneaker. The Rag & Bone girl’s focus remains on “iconic pieces” — a great morning coat, classic knits and athleticwear, like a royal blue puffy jacket.

For the men’s collection, Wainwright also continued to zero in on signature staples. Utility and military references such as wool peacoats blended well with the sportier elements, such as a blue tracksuit with red side stripes, and were augmented by the solid knit and denim offering.