Rebecca de Ravenel RTW Fall 2018

“I am from the Bahamas and I look at life through island-colored glasses, so fall for me is somewhat of a challenge, because I tend to revert back a little bit to a spring ideal,” explained Rebecca de Ravenel. Worries aside, her second — and much larger collection of ready-to-wear — held all her feminine and island inspired appeal, rendered appropriately for fall.

De Ravenel’s schtick is to design for where her woman is sitting; this season that meant inside the Gallery at the Carlyle hotel. Sophistication and easy glamour, like a black wrapped coatdress with built-in lace underpinning or a nylon-polyester ivory and gold duster worn over a gold silk tank dress, mixed elegantly with more playful and whimsical pieces. Botanical and animal themes appeared throughout, like a light blue skirt with a mossy green and blue tiger motif or a scoop neck black and blue floral daydress. Everything was accessorized to a T with de Ravenel’s assortment of new corded and metal earrings, collars and cuffs, as well as woven belts, hats and bags. But de Ravenel wasn’t finished there; she plans on creating the setting for her strong, confident and stylish woman with a home collection this summer.