Galleries

Collection

Walking into Rebecca Taylor’s fall presentation at her Meatpacking District store was like stepping into a part of the designer’s mind. Taylor, a self-proclaimed eternal optimist, explained her vision of the world includes all things sparkles, which were then 3-D-map-projected with Google technology Tilt Brush, onto the walls and ceiling of the boutique. The idea of creating an interactive environment derived from Taylor’s visit to the Dior exhibit in Paris and resulted in teaming up with Google to create a VR experience while viewing the new Rebecca Taylor and La Vie collections.

Aside from the interactive spectacle, the collections included flirty and fun prints for both evening and daywear. Standouts in the Rebecca Taylor collection included lamé trousers paired with a floral printed, velvet, quilted jacket along with a patent navy trench. Velvet flirty dresses in a variety of prints (floral, snakeskin, dotted) flowed throughout both collections. La Vie, the line that Taylor proclaims is “what you live in,” included great separates: a waterproof floral jacket, printed baby-cord pants and jumpsuits and faux-fur jackets. The collections came to life in the space, while available for preorder, and were accompanied by Google Pixel viewable VR butterflies and bears, rendered in Taylor’s collection prints.