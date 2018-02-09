Red Valentino RTW Fall 2018

The rich, multicultural heritage of the Balkans served as inspiration for Red Valentino’s fall collection, with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli incorporating military references and folk touches in a pretty, charming lineup for hip city girls.

Vintage Soviet Army uniforms informed the outerwear, including an impeccable double-breasted coat featuring a delicate ruffle at the edge and a chic cape punctuated by gold buttons. Their quite rigorous look was balanced by the feminine micro floral prints, echoing Eastern European peasant dresses, that were splashed on frocks with discreet sheer inserts, sweet bows and multicolored appliqués.

Inspired by military cryptographic systems, Piccioli decorated a range of pieces, from maxi sweaters and T-shirts to a sleek biker jacket with romantic coded massages, while knitted frocks and cozy sweaters were peppered with a folk jacquard motif.

While every season, the brand is becoming more metropolitan and street-savvy, the lineup still included Red Valentino’s signature hyper-feminine dresses, such as a lovely plissé style printed with a Russian scarf-inspired pattern and embellished with a mink fur detail at the neckline. It was perfect for a contemporary Anna Karenina.