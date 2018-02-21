Reem Acra RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
Reem Acra wanted to infuse her fall collection with lightness, modernist and whimsy to give a younger, simplified attitude to her grand eveningwear. She drew on “The Little Prince” for celestial embroideries, adorning jewel-toned tulle gowns with the sun, moon, stars and planets that gave the dresses a cosmic mystique. Many of the silhouettes, such as A-line, slip-like gowns and Empire styles with tulle overlays in interesting color combinations — green, black and purple — felt quite new for Acra, still elegant and beautiful but quite unfussy and fresh. “I wanted the newness of simplicity and a playful attitude,” she said. The mood was young but not too young. For all the slips and spaghetti straps, there were Acra’s classic evening caftans and tulle tops that could be layered and worked with evening separates and striking long-sleeved gowns that offered full-coverage opulence.