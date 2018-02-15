Galleries

Rhié Yamagata showed her fall collection out of her darling garden-level shop that opened a year ago on West 11th Street and Bleecker in the West Village, where she gets a surprising amount of foot traffic for a store that is hidden below street level. “We’ve gotten to know so many people in the neighborhood and tourists hanging out in the West Village,” she said. “It’s an interesting crowd in the area, and people walking past like to feel like they’re discovering something that’s a little nook.”

Her clothes also feel like a unique find. The fall lineup was a small mix of pieces that combine approachability with charming novelty. “Our customers like the versatility,” Yamagata said. “Each piece has an interesting detail. I wanted this collection to be bold but wearable.” Shimmery “liquid charmeuse” that has become a signature for her was used on a bright red hoodie over a matching fluid A-line skirt as well as on multicolored pleated panels that decorated the front of cute cardigans. A white T-shirt and cotton pants were trimmed in rainbow patterns inspired by Morris Louis’ drip Color Field paintings. Two standout outerwear pieces included a black-and-ivory chevron shearling bomber and a nifty quilted, nipped-waist parka that could break down into a cropped jacket and be worn with or without the hood.