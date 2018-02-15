Robert Rodriguez RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Robert Rodriguez is a designer who always manages to balance the masculine and feminine. He did the same for fall, while incorporating many more colors (a continuation from pre-fall) and bold Eighties references. From a full-on red leopard print suit to graphic neon knits, the inspiration couldn’t be clearer. The looks were paired with updates on classic Rodriguez utilitarian and mannish shapes, with hints of lace, studs and even ostrich feathers, which felt approachable and realistic. For instance, there was a great bright blue quilted coat worn with tapered leather trousers and a lace bodysuit or superfun lime green trousers paired with an oversize black sweater. A button-down top with detachable button details on the shoulders and a wrap-around plaid skirt with lace embroidery made for a great structured but disheveled look. Rodriguez’s venture into color has proven strong for the brand, resulting in a splendid fall collection.