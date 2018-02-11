Romeo Hunte RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Outerwear is Romeo Hunte’s bread and butter, and he showed a wide range of it for fall. From clear PVC and denim jackets to fur patched trenches and long puffers with zip-off elements, it also remained the strongest part of the collection.

Hunte added to the ongoing, fast-paced trend of collaborations with Speedo and Tyr (new for the season), as well as Timberland for footwear (a continuation of previous seasons). Slick, full body Speedo and Tyr wetsuits were worn under everything, including luxurious mink coats; some models even wore ski goggles…perhaps to keep warm after a chilly dip? Hunte described it as a nod to wearing Speedos in his childhood. Regardless, ongoing themes and prints remained: buffalo plaids, shearling and camouflage. A trench in a buffalo print, also offered in all black leather, that could be zipped apart as a jacket and skirt made for the best of that lot.