Rosetta Getty RTW Fall 2018

Rosetta Getty’s pretty fall collection had an organic, purist feel in part due to the works of artist Analia Saban, which inspired several elements in the lineup. For example, a range of pieces, including a drawstring jacket worked in a micro checkered suiting fabric that was treated so it would be waterproof, were embellished with thick cords reproducing those used in Saban’s paintings and sculptures. These also inspired the use of black latex, which was lined with terrycloth to make it more comfortable and crafted into a sensual high-waisted skirt paired with a short-sleeved poplin shirt with a drawstring detail at the collar. The white rubber buttons, which punctuated a versatile apron panel coat, as well as the multicolored geometric motifs of crochet cashmere knits, were also a tribute to Saban’s creations.

This season, Getty put the focus on tailoring with elegant relaxed suits and high-waisted pleated pants, also available in a chic multicolor corduroy, while the luxurious rich outwear offering included a reversible shearling jacket embellished with a shawl detail at the collar, a double-faced bouclé robe coat and a fitted trench worked in a hyper soft plonge leather.

Reflecting Saban’s signature combination of high and low elements, Getty developed an evening range featuring crushed velvet tunic dresses, as well as matte cady and shiny satin graphic frocks, which exuded luxury while still appearing simple and minimal.