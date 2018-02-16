Ryan Roche RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Ryan Roche presented her fall collection inside the Moda Operandi Madison Avenue showroom. Even though the clothes were shown on mannequins placed in corners, hallways and along the walls of the rooms, which were packed with guests sipping cocktails, the elegant, personal attitude of the lineup stood out anyway.

Roche’s signature purist and essential aesthetic was infused into simple, uncomplicated and chic knitted dresses, peppered by romantic crochet details and more sensual back cutouts. A soft tactile feel was injected into a sophisticated textured cape while an eye-catching maxi fringed sweater exuded artisanal craftsmanship.

Along with the high-end knitwear offering, the collection also included silk frocks, ranging from a minimal tunic style to a tea dress enriched by tone-on-tone lace inserts.