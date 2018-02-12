Sachin & Babi RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

“How do we delight/surprise/keep you guys engaged?” Babi Ahluwalia asked herself when starting to plan the fall season. She and husband and co-designer Sachin Ahluwalia decided to skip the runway show and instead center the collection around a real person who embodied the brand’s sensibility and had an empowering spirit; the muse they chose was Maye Musk, a model, dietitian and the mother of Elon Musk. “We really allow the girl to shine, that’s my motto,” Babi said. And Musk surely shone, bringing life to the duo’s range of flowy, totally approachable daywear with embroidered birds and brocades and literal shiny evening interpretations.

Since expanding their sizing up to 18 over the course of 2017, Sachin & Babi have taken to defining their price points for fall with knit dresses at $495 to $795, cocktail pieces at $595 to 700 and “viva glam” eveningwear at $1,800 to $2,000. No matter the category, their playful and pretty silhouettes embellished with beautiful embroideries stayed constant. Cocktail and evening assortments included a red velvet offering with fringe, another with paillettes, and a flirty silver top paired with a tweed skirt. Musk looked especially joyful in a shiny gold dress with fringed sleeves and tulle hem. The collection was topped off with Sachin & Babi’s stellar earrings.