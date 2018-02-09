For the past eight collections, Barbara Potts and Catherine Saks have been designing and presenting their brand, Saks Potts, in Copenhagen, but this season opted for New York. They gave the event a Scandinavian vibe by hosting it at a chic and playful Danish tea party at the National Arts Club in Gramercy Park.

“We’re always having a show one time a year in Copenhagen and we were like, we want to do something fun for [fall] fashion week,” explained Potts. “We think New York is so interesting right now because people are, you know, moving out and I think New York Fashion Week is great for new designers.”

Potts explained that she and Saks like to pick a strong theme and really go for it. This season centered around the idea of a stylish, posh mother. Potts claimed inspiration from Princess Diana, adding a variety of feminine underpinnings, which were styled with matching polka-dot, leopard- or floral-print gloves, colorful tights and pearls as well as an assortment of the beautiful fur coats the brand is best known for. A light blue overcoat with gray mink trimming was a particular standout. The brand’s aesthetic and message was clear throughout: These clothes were meant to be playful and fun. And while the candy-colored and printed mink, fox and shearling coats remained the majority — and the stars — of the collection, a long-sleeve floral dress with mini Saks Potts logos paired with a matching tote and black-and-white polka-dot maillot were worth a second glance.