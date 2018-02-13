Sally LaPointe RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

For fall, Sally LaPointe embarked on a sort of space odyssey. A hyper-chic one.

During a backstage interview before the show, the designer said that this season she was inspired by the sense of excitement for the future the moon landing generated among people in the Sixties. “After that, people started dressing for the future,” she said.

Luckily enough, LaPointe stayed away from any futuristic designs à la Courrèges and instead embarked on a personal journey. Her inspiration was a difficult one to translate into clothes but she managed to give life to a great combination of classic silhouettes, metallic shades and an overall sense of optimism, which looked appealing and elegant.

Rather than space invaders, her creatures were sophisticated women who like to mix and match familiar and unexpected elements.

The lineup ranged from traditional and pretty cashmere coats, cozy sweaters embellished with fur details, beaded fringe and feathers, to more extravagant maxi silver puffers and gold silk crushed-velvet styles. They included a jumpsuit with a plunging V-neck and a suit combining tapered pants with a Nineties’ elongated blazer. In a homage to her Space Age inspiration, shimmering micro and macro sequins in charming moonlight shades were embroidered on both mannish pleated pants and a sensual high-slit skirt.