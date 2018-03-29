Sandro RTW Fall 2018

- Galleries
What do you get when you try to combine Parisian cool-girl attitude with British nonchalance and Americana-loving irony in the hands of a trend-synthesizing contemporary player like Sandro? A fall collection rife with mismatched jolie laide layers that hit the bull’s-eye of fashion’s current obsession with streetwear gritty/glam. It was a mishmash of statement outerwear — faux furs, tailored plaids, workwear denim and short puffers — layered over sweatshirts, trackpants, long skirts, cropped and distressed denim and dorky socks and trainers. Topping things off were sweatshirts and giant scarves printed with broadly positive, feminist messaging (“Women;” “Love”).