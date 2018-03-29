Sandro RTW Fall 2018

“It’s kind of fueled people’s love for clothing because they want to be photographed in it and they want to post it. The flip side I think is clothing is a little more disposable. People are a little less interested in how things are made and what it looks like on the inside. It’s pushed me as a designer to really make clothes that feel unique and feel really emotional feel like they’re hard to replicate by someone else,” said @josephaltuzarraon how social media has changed the fashion industry. The designer is celebrating his 10-year anniversary of @altuzarra this year – starting with opening a shop-in-shop at @neimanmarcus in Chicago. Get all the details on WWD.com.