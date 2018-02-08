Sandy Liang RTW Fall 2018

Sandy Liang’s presentation at the Mission Chinese restaurant spoke to her design m.o.: The clothes were happy, easy-to-wear items that balanced amplified proportions with urban appeal; the location was convenient for her friends to get to. The recent CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist found her inspiration close to home, influenced by neighborhoods in New York and the friends and family surrounding her. She cast friends for her presentation and look book shoot, and said she was excited to be represented by those who truly capture her spirit.

Her clothes project a street-style sensibility that balances quirkiness with editorial appeal. She’s matured over the years and her clothes have naturally expanded into categories like shirting and knitwear. They’re still fun, but you’ll find more than the “crazy coats” with which she started. There were more dresses, like a pink sporty version in a windbreaker material she likened to something you’d find at Party City — though hers was more elegant — and a wide gray shirtdress she said you can eat a lot in and still look pretty. A little silliness was a good way to keep things lighthearted, but some heft was what anchored the collection. Cue the military anorak decorated with a lace veil and peplum and the quilted puffer with fur sleeves — tough and just a little sweet.