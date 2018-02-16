See by Chloé RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Joel and Ethan Coen’s movie “Fargo” served as inspiration for the charming and wearable See by Chloé fall collection.

In particular, the Minnesota landscapes of the film influenced the brand’s creative team, who imagined the wardrobe for a nomadic girl who moves from the countryside to the urban jungle.

A sense of coziness was infused in the knits, including crewneck sweaters showing graphic jacquard motifs and embroidered patches and a pajama set featuring the brand’s logo mixed with geometric patterns. The quilted puffers, worked in both short and long silhouettes, exuded warm protection, as did an eye-catching silver bomber jacket paired with dark indigo five pockets. The same Americana attitude returned in a pair of slightly flared jeans embellished with vertical velvet inserts paired with a simple turtleneck.

The quintessentially French, boho-chic spirit of the See by Chloé brand emerged in a range of lightweight styles, including a floral dress enriched with pleated details and lace inserts, as well as a jersey tunic top matched with crepe pants, all trimmed with ruffles.