Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2018

Having made a dent in the white space in the eveningwear market with his non-generic party dresses, Han Chong broadened his position for fall. There were still dresses aplenty but also tailored overcoats with wrap belts and trousers in windowpane checks, chunky knit cardigans that were cropped and zipped, wrap leather skirts and jersey poet blouses with exaggerated blouson sleeves and scarf necks. Looks were egregiously layered: leather pants over non-leather pants; an off-the-shoulder bodice top over a maxidress; a bustier jumpsuit over a long-sleeved shirt. At a show like this where everything was loaded with details, such as chain straps, grommets, lace halters — not quite too much but getting there — the things that tended to stand out were the simplest. Here, that was two monochromatic looks, a red satin handkerchief midi dress with a tie-neck, and an ice blue satin gown with a draped top, both worn with matching booties. They floated by and stole the show.