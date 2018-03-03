St. John RTW Fall 2018

Modern opulance through both evening and daywear was the basis for Greg Myler’s fall effort for St. John. The collection folded in the brand’s rich and iconic tweeds with feminine details and easygoing knitwear ideal for a loungy afternoon in Southern California and a Parisian night out.

The majority of Myler’s daywear included updated, lightly embellished jackets with fringe or hints of shine, in classic tweeds, brushed mohair and woven velvet, as well as refined knit trousers. A lingonberry pink cashmere set made for a luxurious day-off look. Myler was able to transform his staples to evening — for example, via a currant red tweed skirt set, a knit velvet dress or a wonderful, floor-length lingonberry knit gown. The collection oozed soft luxury through the fabrics; there was nothing too stuffy or over-the-top fashion-y, but rather pieces the St. John woman would love to wear.