Tadashi Shoji RTW Fall 2018

Tadashi Shoji couldn’t help but be inspired by the #MeToo and the Times Up movements. Shoji is known for making beautiful dresses that flatter an array of women, which is a political statement in and of itself, but this season he wanted to create bold, sexy dresses for a woman who is not afraid to be seen and heard. Dresses made from jersey and paillettes were languid, with well-placed cutouts that revealed just the right amount of skin for the Tadashi Shoji customer. Shoji got adventurous with fabric mixing, showing velvet gowns accentuated with strips of sequins or gowns with a lace, corseted bodice and a sheer, chiffon neckline. And in line with the women’s empowerment theme, he provided a few pant options including a lace, halter-neck jumpsuit and a copper sequined suit. It’s easy to imagine a woman feeling good about herself wearing these dresses (or pants).